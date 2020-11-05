 
 

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

The life coach shares on Instagram that the basketball player 'has some things that he alone has to work through,' alluding that he is currently seeking 'the help he so desperately needs.'

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom and his fiancee Sabrina Parr have split, a year after they were engaged. Sabrina made the announcement of their breakup on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 4, noting that it was the "best for myself and my children" although she admitted that it was a "difficult decision."

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," the personal trainer wrote to her Instagram followers. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

Sabrina went on saying, "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

While Sabrina didn't give details about what exactly things that the basketball athlete had to work through, some people seemingly thought that he might be relapsing considering his history of drug abuse. "I hope he stays sober and on the right track," a fan wrote on Instagram. "Pls don't got back to crackkkk," someone else added.

Lamar has yet to comment on the split.

The news comes as surprise for people because the couple just held their engagement party on Labor Day weekend in Cleveland, Sabrina's home state as they planned to get married on November 11, 2021. The couple shared the date on Instagram on Sunday, August 23, revealing the nuptials would take place in Miami, Florida.

Lamar and Sabrina posted shots of their 'Save The Date' card, with the bride-to-be writing, "We've both experienced many relationships. Been married, divorced, you name it, we've been through it... But this right here will be our LAST DANCE! Can't wait to marry you big man."

The two previously announced they would be abstaining from having sex until their wedding night. The life coach said, "This is the first time in Lamar's entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don't even have sex, believe that or not. Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there's a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man."

They started dating in August 2019. The former Los Angeles Lakers star didn't wait for long to pop the question to Sabrina nearly one year ago on November 11 of the same year.

