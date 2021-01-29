Khloe Kardashian Ready for Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the Boston Celtics player, who share 2-year-old daughter True, are reportedly 'on the same page and both want another baby.'

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian seems to be ready to take another plunge into motherhood with Tristan Thompson. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, who already shares 2-year-old daughter True with the Boston Celtics player, revealed that she wants to have baby no. 2 with her ex-boyfriend.

The 36-year-old TV personality made the revelation in the season finale trailer of her family's hit reality show. In the one-minute teaser, she could be seen telling the basketball athlete, "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

While Khloe did not share more details, she is reported to be "on the same page" with Tristan. A source told E! News that both of them "want another baby." The source added that "[she] knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True... It's something they have been working on for a while."

It was not clear when the pair will expand their family, but an insider noted that the NBA star has been involved in the baby plan. "[He] is very supportive of [her] and making this happen. He goes with her to doctor's appointments and listens to her feelings... He's very involved and invested in the future of their family together," the source claimed.

The baby plan revelation came more than two months after the younger sister of Kim Kardashian denied rumors suggesting that she and Tristan were expecting their second child together. In early November 2020, upon noticing a fan's comment that she would soon make public her pregnancy, she wrote back, "Well my abs say otherwise babe."

The twosome, who never publicly confirmed rumors of their reconciliation following their 2019 breakup, sparked engagement rumors in late December. At the time, the Good American founder was spotted flashing a new diamond ring during an outing. However, the ring turned out to be another symbol of commitment instead of a betrothal.

"Tristan surprised Khloe with a huge diamond," a source told Life & Style. "It's more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas."