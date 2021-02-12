Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will

Instagram Celebrity

The late talk show host's most recent will, which was written in 2019, reveals that he wished to split his $2 million estate equally among his five children.

AceShowbiz - Larry King's wife Shawn King isn't getting any share of his fortune, if his wish is to be fulfilled. The late TV show left a handwritten will, which has been unveiled following his passing last month, revealing that he cut his seventh wife from it.

In his most recent will written on October 17, 2019, Larry wrote that he wanted to split his $2 million estate equally among his five children, Larry King Jr., Cannon, Chance, Andy and Chaia. "This is my Last Will & Testament," the document stated. "It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."

The will was signed two months after Larry filed for divorce from his seventh wife Shawn. Less than a year later, the former "Larry King Live" host tragically lost two of his children within 23 days apart from each other in the summer of 2020, and the will clearly doesn't reflect that.

Larry Jr. has also requested to be appointed administrator of the estate, blocking Shawn from taking control over his father's estate. In documents submitted by Larry Jr, he noted that his father and Shawn were living separately and were going through divorce at the time of his death.

"The Decedent was married to Shawn Southwick King ('Ms. King') at the time of death. However, the Decedent and Ms. King were actively involved in ongoing dissolution proceedings in Los Angeles Superior Court," the docs stated. "The Decedent and Ms. King were residing separately at the time of death."

A probate filed by Larry Jr lists his father's fortune is worth approximately $2 million, but then makes it clear there is a lot of paperwork and property to go through before an accurate number is reached. Previous reports said that the late talk show host's estate was estimated at $50 million, but that is just pure speculation based on his long and illustrious career.

Larry died on January 23 at 87 years old after a COVID-19 battle. His wife Shawn told Entertainment Tonight that he had recovered from COVID-19, but he died of sepsis as a complication.