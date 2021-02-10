Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Entered Couples Therapy During Lockdown

Instagram Celebrity

J.Lo reveals she and her husband-to-be A-Rod underwent counselling for a couple when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit the United States early last year.

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez took advantage of her downtime during the COVID-19 crisis to enroll in therapy with her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The "On the Floor" hitmaker and the former baseball ace have been holed up with their children from previous relationships ever since the start of the pandemic, and J.Lo decided it was a good time to seek a little counselling.

"At the start (of the pandemic) we were all filled with anxiety," she told Allure magazine. "We were all in the Twilight Zone like everyone else."

"We never get to do stuff like that (together). I was trying to take advantage of the time. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy."

"I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

Although the unexpected break was great for family bonding, it forced the couple to put its destination wedding plans on ice, after already postponing its big day twice.

"It was a big deal," she said of the lavish Italian nuptials they had organised. "We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas. Maybe it wasn't the right time."

J.Lo and A-Rod became engaged in early 2019 after dating for two years.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were forced to put their wedding plan on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the songstress is gearing for the release of her new romantic comedy movie "Marry Me". The film also starring Maluma and Owen Wilson was supposed to come out last year but the health crisis has pushed it back to Valentine's Day release this year.

J.Lo is also tapped for another wedding-themed movie "Shotgun Wedding". She was supposed to share screen with Armie Hammer but the actor quit the project amid sex scandal. He's replaced by Josh Duhamel.