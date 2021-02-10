Ashley Graham Already Trying for Second Child While Still Breastfeeding Baby Son

WSJ Magazine/Ethan James Green Celebrity

The plus-size model is keen to have another baby as she 'accidentally' had unprotected sex with her husband Justin Ervin to see if she could get pregnant again.

AceShowbiz - Model and new mum Ashley Graham is working on adding baby number two to her family.

The star and her husband, Justin Ervin, celebrated son Isaac's first birthday last month (Jan21), and Ashley reveals the couple has been enjoying trying to get pregnant again, even though the odds of conceiving while she is still breastfeeding are lower than normal.

In a new profile piece for WSJ Magazine, she admits she is excited at the prospect of expanding their family.

"I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," she confessed.

"I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can (conceive) while I'm breastfeeding."

Ashley has been open about the joy she's experienced since becoming a mother, and insisted she could no longer remember a time before little Isaac came into their lives as she marked his birthday on Instagram.

"Happy first birthday Isaac...!" she wrote. "I can't believe I'm already writing this, because it feels like just yesterday that we met.

"But at the same time, I also can't remember what life was like without you. Watching you grow and learn has been the greatest gift."

Ashley and Justin wed in 2010.

During her first pregnancy in 2019, Ashley Graham felt that she "lost control" of her body as she "was gaining weight rapidly."

"When everyone else wanted to dictate what it should be, I took full control over it - but I had this life inside of me saying, 'It's not yours anymore, it's mine.' And you have to just succumb," she explained her struggles.