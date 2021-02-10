Westlife Leaves Record Label as They Announce New Album

Instagram Music

Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne announce departure from their record label EMI as they are working on a new studio album and plotting a world tour.

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Westlife has split from their record label.

The "What About Now" hitmakers - made up of Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne - have parted ways with EMI over two years after the release of their 2019 album "Spectrum", which topped the charts in the U.K. and featured five songs written by Ed Sheeran.

A spokesman for the band told Britain's The Sun newspaper, "They've agreed a mutual parting of ways with EMI and details of a new and groundbreaking partnership are imminent."

"The next 18 months are shaping up to be the band's busiest, including a new album, sold-out stadium shows - featuring a first show at Wembley Stadium - plus their biggest-ever global tour, which will include their first-ever American shows. The band are also considering opportunities for a spectacular end-of-year TV show and a documentary special."

The news comes almost a year after the Irish band had to cancel their planned U.K. stadium shows - which were due in June and July 2020 - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Westlife reunited in 2018, more than six years after splitting following the release of their "Greatest Hits" album and farewell tour in 2012.

Brian McFadden, who quit the band in 2004, was not a part of the reunion. "There's no reason for me and the boys to stay buddies," he said in 2018. "For me, it was just a job. I only met the guys when I joined the band and have no regrets about leaving.

Following their departure from EMI, the group announced on Instagram that a new album and world tour are imminent.