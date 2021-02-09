Avril Lavigne's Rumored Beau Mod Sun Gets Her Name Tattooed on His Neck

Instagram Celebrity

The new body art of the 'Karma' singer is exposed when he leaves BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood along with the 'Sk8er Boi' hitmaker, fueling their dating speculation.

AceShowbiz - Avril Lavigne's rumored beau has added more fuel to the swirling romance rumors between them. Just days after news about him dating the "Sk8er Boi" hitmaker emerged, Mod Sun was unveiled to have gotten his new flame's first name tattooed on the back of his neck.

The 33-year-old musician's new body art was exposed when he left BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood along with Avril. In a clip obtained by TMZ on Thursday, February 4, he was seen exiting the restaurant with his rumored girlfriend, and greeted some fans. His new ink was spotted when he helped her get into a waiting car.

About Mod's new ink, a source told PEOPLE that he "never [got] a temporary tattoo." The source added that the rapper and the "Complicated" singer have been working together "nearly every day for over two months" on her newest album. They also have collaborated on "Flames" off his upcoming album "Internet Killed the Rockstar".

Reports about Mod dating Avril was first brought up by Entertainment Tonight. "Working together has brought them closer and Avril has a history of falling for people that she works with. She falls in love with them for their musical creativity and expression," an insider spilled to the outlet.

"[Avril's] working relationships often turn romantic," the insider further noted. "Avril and Mod Sun have been spending a ton of time together and getting to know each other better."

Before dating Avril, Mod was engaged to actress Bella Thorne. The two, however, called it quits in April 2019. By October 2020, he was linked romantically to Demi Lovato. However, a source told E! News that the twosome were "just hanging out" at that time.

"She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama," the source elaborated. "She isn't looking to date right now and is still healing."

As for Avril, she was previously married to Deryck Whibley. Years after her divorce from the Sum 41 frontman, she dated Brody Jenner. In 2013, she tied the knot with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. This marriage also ended in a divorce.