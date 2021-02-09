Lil Uzi Vert Denies Doing Cultural Appropriation With Forehead Diamond

WENN Celebrity

After the 'Eternal Atake' musician shares on his social media account some pictures of Indian people sporting bindi, Internet users are quick to accuse him of cultural appropriation.

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert's $24 million forehead diamond doesn't stop making headlines. After the "Eternal Atake" musician shared on his social media account some pictures of Indian people with bindi, people were quick to accuse him of cultural appropriation with his surgically-implanted forehead diamond.

Alongside the pictures, Uzi claimed in a tweet that he was "just a Average dude," prompting one user to write to him, "Where r all the people saying cultural appropriation? I guess it doesn't matter when it's asian cultures." Catching wind of the online debate that he sparked, "The Way Life Goes" spitter addressed the accusations.

"Hey glad to see you sharing your thoughts and knowledge.... but I'm not mimicking anything," he explained in a tweet on Monday, February 8. "I know about a lot and love different forms of art ... do you even know where the images is from ? Honestly ... I love y'all."

Some fans agreed with Uzi, though some of them were still unimpressed by his forehead diamond. "Uzi being stupid isn't cultural appropriation. Non of y'all got literal diamonds in your head," someone noted in an Instagram comment. "Y'all make everything a big deal. Y'all know he wasn't making fun or mocking their culture. Y'all irritating," another user added.

"That's a reachhhhh!! he's not doing anything close to their culture with that," someone else wrote. Meanwhile, a person assumed that Uzi's latest controversial fashion choice might be "based off anime more than anything."

Prior to this, Uzi claimed on Twitter that he might die because of the diamond as he posted a picture of blood running down his face. "If I don't get it took out the right way I could die .... no seriously," so Uzi wrote in the caption.

Uzi has been flaunting his forehead diamond on social media for some time. Earlier this month, the rapper appeared to hint at the real inspiration of the diamond. He posted a screenshot of Lil B sporting a jeweled bindi on his forehead from the "Tiny Pants Bitch" music video. Lil B's alter-ego The Based God later responded to the shout out, "FAMILY XOXXOXO - Lil B."

Detailing his forehead diamond, Uzi shared in January, "I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face." In a separate tweet, he further revealed, "It's 10 almost 11 carats."

Sauce Walka, meanwhile, was less than thrilled to find out Uzi's latest accessory as he accused him of copying his drip. "Keep following The leader lol YALL LOOK AT @eliantte @liluzivert GETTIN TO COPY A NIGGA DRIP," he wrote on Instagram. "d**k munching my style for 4-5 years lol yal still can't see this s**t¸ #DRIPGOD IS MY NAME #TooMuchSauce lol S/o @liluzivert I KNO IM THE INFLUENCE & YOUR THE INSPIRATION."