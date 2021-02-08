Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Are Getting 'Serious' as They 'Spend All Their Time Together'

WENN/Avalon/Phil Lewis Celebrity

The 'Booksmart' director is said to be 'very happy' while dating the 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker, who stars opposite her in upcoming movie 'Don't Worry Darling'.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles seem to be getting more serious about their relationship. Around one month after they sparked dating rumors, the "Booksmart" director and the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker are reported to have been spending "all their time together."



Offering more details about the 36-year-old beauty and her rumored beau's growing bond was PEOPLE. A source told the outlet that they "seem very serious" and "spend all their time together." The source added that she "is also very happy with [him]."

"Olivia and Harry continue to film in L.A. Filming has been tricky because of COVID. They have shut down the set several times for testing and breaks," the insider further explained. "Olivia is amazing to work with though. She stays calm and very focused despite all the breaks."

The pair, who worked together in upcoming movie "Don't Worry Darling", sparked dating speculations in early January. At the time, they were captured attending the wedding of his manager Jeffrey Azoff together. In the footage published by Page Six, they were seen holding hands as they headed to the venue which took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

Olivia and Harry added more fuel to their romance rumors after they were seen packing on some PDAs. In one of the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the One Direction member was photographed sweetly wrapping his arm around his new rumored girlfriend during an outing with friends in Santa Barbara, California.

Olivia had been bombarded with online criticism on her Instagram page since reports of her dating Harry surfaced. It led to her setting limitations to the comment sections of her account on the photo-sharing platform.

Olivia was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis for seven years. Together, they share two children together. It was said that the former couple split after Harry sent some flirty messages to the mother of two. The comedian was later reported to be holding onto hopes that he could win his ex-fiancee back.

"Jason's had no option but to step back and let Olivia do her thing, but he [has his fingers crossed] that this is just a phase and that Olivia will snap out of it or that Harry will get bored and move on before too long," a source spilled to Us Weekly. "He's desperate to" win her back so they can "repair their family."