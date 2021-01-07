 
 

Harry Styles Packing on PDA With Olivia Wilde Amid Dating Rumors

WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Adding more fuel to their dating speculation, the One Direction star is caught on camera wrapping his arm around the 'Don't Worry Darling' director while taking a stroll with friends in Santa Barbara, California.

  • Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles is adding more fuel to rumors of his possible romance with Olivia Wilde. Shortly after he was spotted holding hands with the "Don't Worry Darling" director at a wedding, the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker was caught on camera packing some PDAs with her.

In a series of pictures obtained by Daily Mail on Sunday, January 3, the 26-year-old British singer was photographed walking side by side with the actress-turned-director while out and about with friends in Santa Barbara, California. Another photo additionally captured him sweetly wrapping his arm around her.

For the outing, the One Direction member kept it casual by wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, white shoes and a pink beanie. His 36-year-old new flame, on the other hand, seemed comfortable in an Argyle-style jumper, brown pans and stylish Converse sneakers. The twosome completed their looks with protective face masks.

Harry and Olivia first sparked romance rumors when they were filmed attending his manager Jeffrey Azoff's wedding together over the weekend. In the clip published by Page Six, the pair walked and held hands at the venue which took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

The rumored couple has grown closer since working together in her movie "Don't Worry Darling". Back in November 2020, the filmmaker gushed over the opportunity of her working with the "Golden" crooner. "To me, he's very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has - truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity - is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," she told Vogue magazine.

Before dating Harry, Olivia was engaged to comedian Jason Sudeikis, whom she shares two children with, for seven years. As for the musician, he was last linked romantically to Camille Rowe in 2018. He was also rumored to have romanced Taylor Swift and late British presenter Caroline Flack.

