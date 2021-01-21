 
 

Olivia Wilde Limits Instagram Comments Amid Harry Styles Dating Rumors

Olivia Wilde Limits Instagram Comments Amid Harry Styles Dating Rumors
The 'Don't Worry Darling' director makes a small change to her Instagram account after one of her posts gets over 20,000 comments since reports about her dating the One Direction star emerged.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde has made a little change to her Instagram account. Having been bombarded with online criticism after reports about her dating Harry Styles emerged, the "Don't Worry Darling" director set limitations to the comments on her photo-sharing platform's account.

The 36-year-old last posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the production of "Don't Worry Darling", which her rumored beau stars in, on her Instagram page. The comment section of the post, however, seemed to have been restricted since there were only 10 replies from people she followed.

As for Olivia's previous snap, it received more than 20,000 comments in the wake of rumors that she is romancing Harry. Harsh comments, including "YOU STOLE HARRY" and "So... Harry Styles got the part because he sleeps with the director? LOL," could be read in the comment section.

Despite the backlash, Olivia still gained support from many of her fans. One noted, "treat olivia with kindness." Another scolded haters, "LEAVE HER ALONE OMFG." A third echoed a similar statement by writing, "everyone needs to leave her alone."

Olivia and Harry have been romantically linked since early January when they were caught on camera attending the wedding of his manager Jeffrey Azoff together. In the clip published by Page Six, the pair walked in and held hands at the venue which took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

The rumored lovebirds added more fuel to their dating speculations after he was spotted packing on some PDAs with her. In one of the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker was seen sweetly wrapping his arm around his new flame.

Prior to dating Harry, Olivia was engaged to comedian Jason Sudeikis for seven years. With him, she shares two children together. It was reported that the two split after the One Direction member sent some flirty messages to the actress.

"Jason is absolutely devastated that Olivia went behind his back and started seeing Harry," an insider told The Sun. "To see them out and about publicly holding hands is really difficult for him. But he's more upset than angry and desperately wants her back."

