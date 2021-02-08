 
 

Chelsea Handler Recalls Attending Jeffrey Epstein's 'Ridiculous Dinner Party'

WENN/Avalon
The comedian also shares that she met Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn at the bash which was held by the late financier, adding that she asked the couple how they met.

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler was once among the party-goers at a star-studded dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein's home. In a new interview, the comedian recalled her "weird" experience while attending the bash at the late financier's house.

"I did go to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's house," Chelsea told Rob Lowe during her appearance on "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast last week. "I didn't know who Jeffrey Epstein was. It was like twenty -- I don't know what year it was but it was a long time ago."

The "Chelsea Lately" star went on detailing, "I went with Katie Couric. Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn were there. Charlie Rose was there." Further recalling the moment, the 45-year-old star added that she "was at that dinner party, but not for very long. When we got there I was like, 'What is this gathering?' Oh yeah, Prince Andrew was there with - no, with no one. He was there with Jeffrey Epstein."

Chelsea also noted that the dinner was "so awkward and so weird." The comic continued, "I was like what are we doing here? And then I asked Woody Allen how he and Soon Yi met and that was when I left. At that point of the night I was like, 'This is such a ridiculous dinner party, who are these people?' I really was curious. I had forgotten for a moment and so I asked them what I would ask any other couple. But as it came out of my mouth I knew that it was too late and I was like, 'Oh.' "

"And he loved it, and Soon Yi, I don't think she heard it and Katie looked at me and was like, 'Let's go,' " she said while chuckling. In response to that, Rob quipped, "I love social faux pas stories. That's a great one."

"But could you consider that a faux pas?" Chelsea replied. "I'm not being rude, they are -- by marrying your stepchild. Like, that's rude. So I don't even consider it a faux pas."

Later in the interview, Chelsea said that the the dinner party was the only time she ever saw Jeffrey, who reportedly died by suicide in jail for child sex-trafficking charges while being held without bail. "I've never been on the private island and I've never been on his plane. I've met him one time and that was the time," she shared.

