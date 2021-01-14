Jason Sudeikis Hopes Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Romance Is 'Just a Phase'

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jason Sudeikis believed that he and Olivia Wilde could get back together despite rumors of her dating Harry Styles. A few days after his ex-fiancee and the One Direction member were linked romantically, the "Ted Lasso" actor was reported to have hopes that the romance is "just a phase."

"Jason's had no option but to step back and let Olivia do her thing, but he [has his fingers crossed] that this is just a phase and that Olivia will snap out of it or that Harry will get bored and move on before too long," a source spilled to Us Weekly. "He's desperate to" win his ex-fiancee back so they can "repair their family."

The news came after a report suggesting Jason and Olivia were still pretty much together in the Fall of 2020 surfaced. "She and Jason were very much together as recently as this fall," a source told PEOPLE. "Jason feels that the timeline that Olivia and Harry would like people to believe - that she and Jason split ages ago, long before she became involved with Harry - is simply not accurate."

"She began filming ["Don't Worry Darling"] in September, and by October, he began to get the impression that she wanted out. By November, they'd announced their split," the source added. "But that's how quickly it happened, and none of it happened until she began filming with Harry."

It was followed by another report claiming that Olivia ended her relationship with Jason after Harry sent some flirty messages. "Jason is absolutely devastated that Olivia went behind his back and started seeing Harry," an insider told The Sun. "To see them out and about publicly holding hands is really difficult for him. But he's more upset than angry and desperately wants her back."

Jason and Olivia were engaged for seven years. Together, they share a 6-year-old son, Otis, and a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy. Since their split in November 2020, the mother of two was speculated to have been dating the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker. The rumored new couple were spotted holding hands together while attending a wedding.

Olivia and Harry added more fuel to their dating speculations after they were caught on camera packing some PDAs. In a photo obtained by Daily Mail, the 26-year-old British singer was seen wrapping his arm around his new flame.