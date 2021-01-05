 
 

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spark Dating Rumors After Holding Hands at Wedding

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Don't Worry Darling' director and the One Direction star have been romantically linked after the rumored lovebirds were seen attending a wedding ceremony together.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde appears to have fallen for her "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Harry Styles after attending a wedding as the pop star's date.

The actress-turned-director called off her engagement and ended her nine-year romance with comedy star Jason Sudeikis, the father of her two children, last year (20), and now she has seemingly moved on with Styles.

The new couple was filmed together over the weekend (02-03Jan21) as Wilde accompanied the One Direction singer to his manager's wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, where Styles actually officiated the COVID-safe nuptials, where just 16 guests were in attendance.

In video footage posted on the New York Post's Page Six site, the stars, both wearing face masks, are caught on camera walking and holding hands at the venue, while other images show Styles donning a white robe as he takes photos with the groom, Jeff Azoff, and his bride, Glenne Christiaansen.

  See also...

At 36, Wilde is 10 years older than Styles but the pop hunk is known for his penchant for dating older women.

He was last linked to 30-year-old model Camille Rowe in 2018 while he has also romanced Taylor Swift, 31, and tragic British presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February, 2020 at the age of 40.

Wilde recently raved about landing Styles for her new directorial effort, "Don't Worry Darling", revealing she did a "little victory dance" when the "extraordinary" Brit signed on for her movie.

In an interview with Vogue magazine in November, she added of the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker, "To me, he's very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has - truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity - is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world."

"I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."

"Don't Worry Darling" features Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan while Wilde is also taking on a small role in the movie.

