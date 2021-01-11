 
 

Olivia Wilde Ends Relationship With Jason Sudeikis After Harry Styles' Flirty Texts

Olivia Wilde Ends Relationship With Jason Sudeikis After Harry Styles' Flirty Texts
WENN/Joseph Marzullo/Avalon
Celebrity

In related news, the rumored lovebirds are allegedly planning to keep low profile as a source claims, 'they were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times.'

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - More details about the timeline of Olivia Wilde's new relationship with Harry Styles have found their way out online. According to a new report, Olivia put an end to her and comedian Jason Sudeikis's nine-year relationship after the singer sent her some flirty texts.

A source revealed to The Sun that Jason grew suspicious on the nature of the pair's relationship as they work together for "Don't Worry, Darling". "Jason is absolutely devastated that Olivia went behind his back and started seeing Harry," claimed the source.

"To see them out and about publicly holding hands is really difficult for him," the insider went on to say of the comedian, who shares two children Otis Alexander (6) and Daisy Josephine (4) with the director. "But he's more upset than angry and desperately wants her back."

It was also said that Olivia told Harry that she was single when they first started dating. Meanwhile, previous report stated that Jason and Olivia were pretty much together in the fall.

  See also...

"She and Jason were very much together as recently as this fall," a source claimed to PEOPLE. Jason, who was allegedly "heartbroken" over the split, "feels that the timeline that Olivia and Harry would like people to believe--that she and Jason split ages ago, long before she became involved with Harry--is simply not accurate."

The informant continued, "She began filming ['Don't Worry Darling'] in September, and by October, he began to get the impression that she wanted out. By November, they'd announced their split. But that's how quickly it happened, and none of it happened until she began filming with Harry."

In related news, Harry and Olivia were allegedly planning to keep low profile. "Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge," a source spilled to Us Weekly. "They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out."

The rumored lovebirds further added fuel to the speculations as the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker was caught on camera packing on some PDAs with her. In a picture that circulated online, the "Sign of the Times" singer was seen sweetly wrapping his arm around her.

You can share this post!

Brian Austin Green Claims All Are Going Well With Sharna Burgess While She Tells Fans to Let It Go

Summer Walker Drags Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for Trying to Be Black
Related Posts
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spark Dating Rumors After Holding Hands at Wedding

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spark Dating Rumors After Holding Hands at Wedding

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dresses Following Candace Owens' Criticisms

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dresses Following Candace Owens' Criticisms

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split After Nearly 10 Years Together

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split After Nearly 10 Years Together

Olivia Wilde Thought to Be Frontrunner to Direct Secret Marvel Movie

Olivia Wilde Thought to Be Frontrunner to Direct Secret Marvel Movie

Most Read
Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction
Celebrity

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege