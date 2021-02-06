 
 

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her
WENN
Celebrity

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne has nothing but positive words for the shock rocker following abuse allegations made against him by former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne has fired back at trolls who have called her out for working with alleged sex abuser Marilyn Manson.

The shock rocker's former fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, sparked a deluge of attacks on Manson earlier this week (beg01Feb21) when she identified him as her abuser, insisting he groomed her for sex acts when she was a teenager.

Several other women have also come forward with damning accusations, which have cost Manson a record label deal and two TV acting roles, and former collaborators Trent Reznor and Wes Borland have also taken aim at the "Rock Is Dead" singer, who has denied the claims against him.

But Osbourne, who has worked with the embattled star in the past, has taken the high road, insisting she has no idea what goes on in Manson's private life, and during a segment on her daytime U.S. show "The Talk", Sharon took on those who have posted images of her and Manson online, insisting she should speak out against him.

  See also...

"I've known Marilyn for 25 years... and obviously I would not know what goes on in his bedroom, neither do I want to, but as far as people who think going on all my social, calling me names and putting up pictures of Marilyn and I... You know, there's something called a working relationship and that's what I've had with Marilyn for many years."

"I know nothing about his sexual preferences or the way he treats women. I know how he treats an older woman, which is me. And he's always been respectful."

Manson was booked to hit the road with Sharon's rocker husband, Ozzy, on his cancelled 2020 tour.

Sharon's comments have been echoed by his ex-fiancee Rose McGowan and former wife Dita Von Teese, while supporting the women accusing him of abuse. Both insisted he didn't abuse them during their time together. Meanwhile, shortly after Osbourne spoke out on Friday, Manson's longtime manager, Tony Ciulla, cut ties with the rocker.

Ciulla started managing Manson in 1996.

You can share this post!

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set
Related Posts
Sharon Osbourne 'Grateful' to Be Home for Christmas After Testing Negative for COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne 'Grateful' to Be Home for Christmas After Testing Negative for COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne Isolating Away From Ozzy After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne Isolating Away From Ozzy After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne Forced to Go Into Second Quarantine After Another COVID-19 Exposure

Sharon Osbourne Forced to Go Into Second Quarantine After Another COVID-19 Exposure

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Most Read
Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine
Celebrity

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session