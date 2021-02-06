 
 

Kris Jenner's Ex-Bodyguard Accuses Her of Groping His Crotch in New Filing

In the new report, former Kardashian bodyguard Marc McWilliams claims that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star groped his crotch area back in October 2017.

AceShowbiz - Former Kardashian bodyguard Marc McWilliams, who previously sued Kris Jenner over sexual assault and battery, has filed a new lawsuit against the momager. In the new report, Marc claimed that the momager groped his crotch area back in 2017.

In an amended complaint filed at Los Angeles Superior Court this week that was obtained by Daily Mail, he added some new allegations leveled at the matriarch of the famous clan. According to Marc, the 65-year-old TV star sexually assaulted him while they were out driving in her luxury Bentley almost four years ago.

Marc detailed the incident which he said took place the morning of October 22, 2017. He said that Kris wanted to go out in her car and ordered him to sit in the front passenger seat. "She began making comments to plaintiff of a flirtatious and overtly sexual nature," Marc's attorney Sean Novak said in the filing.

"Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside upper left thigh and groin area of McWilliams in a manner that was overtly sexually offensive. She then caused her right hand to move up the upper, inner left thigh and groin, while caressing McWilliams," so the filing read.

The move allegedly "shocked and offended" Marc, but when he tried to move his body away, Kris' right hand came into contact with his "inner groin and genital area." The "outrageous and uninvited" actions, which "at no time did he consent to," made him "shocked, offended and emotionally distressed."

Kris' attorney Michael Rhodes has responded to the allegations, claiming that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star "categorically rejects these new baseless claims," adding that she was yet to be served with the legal action.

Marc, who used to be a rapper, first filed a $3 million lawsuit against Kris in September 2020. In his first lawsuit, Marc claimed to be a victim of a "pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct."

He also said that he was subjected to comments "of an overt sexual nature, comments directed at Plaintiff's physical appearance, comments inquiring as to Plaintiff's sexual activities, comments suggesting that Plaintiff engage in a romantic and sexual relationship, and comments concerning the physical appearance and sexual activities of other employees."

In response to the allegations, Kris' attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement, "His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him."

"The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job," he added. "Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later."

"Although [Kourtney Kardashian] is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution," Marty continued.

