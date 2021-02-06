 
 

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

The 'Man Who Killed Don Quixote' actress insists she had 'no intention to bring any harm' to Adam Driver's reputation after previously calling him out in an interview.

AceShowbiz - Actress Lidia Franco has apologized for suggesting Adam Driver behaved badly towards her on the set of "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote".

In a podcast interview, her words were translated and suggested she was calling out the "Star Wars" actor for attacking her with a chair.

She reportedly said, "He is a very bad person. He behaved very badly with me, physically. He attacked me."

Franco also suggested Driver demanded no one look at him on set while he was working on the Terry Gilliam film, but in a new NiT chat, she has dialled back her comments, insisting she "had no intention to bring any harm" to Adam's reputation, according to blogger Perez Hilton.

"Our characters, in the movie 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote', had to be physically close," she said. "I considered the actor's behavior to be rude because, in the preparation of a scene, he didn't take the care I believe he should have taken."

"Our characters had to be physically close and, every time he stood up with the force of the character to do the rest of the scene, the chair in which he was sitting would bump into me with some force, which bothered me."

"It wasn't assault, nor did I ever feel or report that it was the intention of the actor. I am sorry for the misunderstanding."

The film's producers at Ukbar Filmes have also issued a statement, insisting Franco's initial allegations were way off.

"During the shooting in Portugal, there were no dismissals or insults to the extras, only the request was made for them not to take pictures or interfere with the work of the American actor," it reads.

Driver has yet to comment.

