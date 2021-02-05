Emma Corrin's Casting Opposite Harry Styles Hypes Up Fans' Expectation for 'My Policeman'

WENN/Lia Toby/Patricia Schlein Movie

The announcement that 'The Crown' star will star in the LGBTQ movie comes on the heels of her Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination for her portrayal of Lady Diana Spencer.

AceShowbiz - Emma Corrin is sending the internet abuzz with her upcoming film project. The actress who tackles the role of Lady Diana Spencer in season of Netflix's "The Crown" has just been revealed to be coupling up with Harry Styles for Amazon Studios' romantic drama "My Policeman", and fans are already humming with excitement.

"OMG EMMA CORRIN IM GONNA CRY EMMA CORRIN AND HARRY STYLES PLSS I WILL PASS AWAY," one Twitter user wrote in response to the casting news. Others tweeted such reaction as, "emma corrin is a golden globe nominee for her role of diana AND she’s gonna be in a movie with harry styles? my girl won" and "EMMA CORRIN AND HARRY STYLES THE POWER THAT MOVIES GONNA HOLD HOLY S**T."

Twitter reacted to Emma Corrin's casting opposite Harry Styles for 'My Policeman'.

In the adaptation of Bethan Robert's novel of the same name, Emma will take on the role of Marion. Back in September 2020, "Rebecca" star Lily James was reported to be in talks for the part. Emma's casting news, in the meantime, broke out after she secured nomination at Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice for her portrayal of Diana.

On Wednesday, February 3, the "Misbehaviour" actress offered fans a raw look at her reaction upon learning about her Globes nod in the best actress in a television series - drama category. In an Instagram Story video she posted, she could be seen screaming and jumping around the room immediately after her name is read.

The 25-year-old later used her Instagram feed to express her gratitude for the nomination. "Thank you so much @goldenglobes! A real honour to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women! Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and help guide me through THANK YOUU," she gushed.

"My Policeman" itself will be directed by Michael Grandage using an adapted screenplay by "Philadelphia" screenwriter Ron Nyswaner. Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti-Schechter Films will serve as its producers.

The film will be set in the 50s. Its story revolves around married couple Marion and Tom whose relationship gets thrown off by the arrival of elderly Patrick with whom Tom had a secret romance 40 years prior at a time when homosexuality was illegal. Styles will take on the starring role of gay policeman Tom.