Nick Cannon Is Back to Host 'Wild 'N Out' After Previously Fired Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Back in July 2020, ViacomCBS announced that it cut ties with 'The Masked Singer' host back after he blasted white people in an episode of his podcast 'Cannon's Class'.

Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon is heading back to "Wild 'N Out" as a host after previously being fired from the show over his anti-semitic remarks. The decision to have him back arrives after the TV host manages to reestablish his relationship with ViacomCBS.

"Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms," an MTV Entertainment Group spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight. "Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that's why we have invited him to rejoin our team."

Nick's rep, meanwhile, said that he is unavailable to give a comment on the matter since he is currently quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

ViacomCBS announced that it cut ties with "The Masked Singer" host back in July 2020 after he blasted white people in an episode of his podcast "Cannon's Class". "ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," it shared in a statement. "We have spoken to Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast 'Cannon's Class' on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

"While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds," so the statement continued.

In the controversial episode, Nick said, "The people that don't have [melanin] are a little less. They may not have had the compassion when they were sent to the mountains of Caucasus when they didn't have the power of the sun." Additionally, Nick went on calling them "savages" and "barbaric," saying, "They're acting as animals so they're the ones that are actually closer to animals. They're the ones that are actually the true savages."

Following the backlash, Nick issued a lengthy apology. "First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," he wrote. "They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed."

The ex-husband of Mariah Carey added that there "is so much I have yet to learn." He continued that "minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement."