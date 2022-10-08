Harry Styles Devastated as He Won't Be Able to Attend 'My Policeman' Premiere

Amazon Prime Movie

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker has apparently decided to ditch the upcoming London premiere of his new movie because of scheduling conflicts with his tour.

Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles is allegedly heartbroken for deciding to skip the European premiere of his new film "My Policeman". Due to a tour clash that has tied him into performing in Chicago, the former One Direction singer, 28, reportedly won't join his co-stars, who include Emma Corrin, 26, of "The Crown", at the BFI London Film Festival next week.

"He's gutted - but he doesn't want to let down his fans in Chicago. Starring in 'My Policeman' means the world to Harry and attending the London film premiere would have been very special. Music will always be his priority though and he's committed to fulfilling every one of his 'Love On Tour' dates," a source close to Harry said as quoted by Mail Online on Friday, October 7.

Based on the novel by Bethan Roberts, "My Policeman" sees Harry star as gay policeman Tom in Brighton in the 1950s when homosexuality was outlawed. His character becomes embroiled in a love triangle with schoolteacher Marion, played by Emma, and their friend Patrick, portrayed by David Dawson, with Tom's gay relationship pushing their relationships to breaking point.

Harry told Rolling Stone magazine about the film, "It's not like, 'This is a gay story about these guys being gay.' It's about love and about wasted time to me." The LGBT+ community have said it feels the singer's remarks attempted to play down the film's queer plot.

Harry will reportedly miss the "My Policeman" premiere amid ongoing rumours about "Don't Worry Darling", in which he starred alongside Florence Pugh and its director, his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Florence, 26, is said to have clashed with film boss Olivia, 38, over relationship with Harry, which begun on set, and was reported to have been unhappy with the focus on her sex scenes with Harry in the movie's marketing.

She told Harper's Bazaar, "When it's reduced to your sex scenes… to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone... it's not why we do it. It's not why I'm in this industry."