'Da 5 Bloods' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Lead Nominations at 2021 SAG Awards

Netflix Movie

The two feature films starring the late Chadwick Boseman are nominated for the top prizes in movie categories at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Da 5 Bloods", "One Night in Miami", and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" are in the running for top prizes at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

They will compete with "Minari" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture accolade, while Chadwick Boseman is up for a pair of posthumous acting nods for his work in "Ma Rainey" and "Da 5 Bloods".

In the TV categories, "The Crown" and "Ozark" will face off with "Better Call Saul", "Lovecraft Country", and "Bridgerton" for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, with "Dead to Me", "The Flight Attendant", "The Great", "Schitt's Creek", and "Ted Lasso" making the cut for the Comedy contenders.

The SAG Awards, which recognise outstanding performances in film and primetime television, will take place on 4 April.

The full list of nominees is:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:







Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:







Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:







Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:







Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:







Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:







Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:







Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:







Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:







Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:







Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:







Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:







Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:







Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:







Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: