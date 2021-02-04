Trent Reznor Denies Abuse Anecdote in Marilyn Manson's 1998 Autobiography

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/FayesVision Celebrity

Marilyn's ex-wife Dita Von Teese has also broken her silence on the allegations against the singer, saying that 'details made public do not match my personal experience' with Marilyn.

AceShowbiz - Amid abuse allegations leveled at Marilyn Manson, Trent Reznor appears to further distance himself from his former friend and collaborator. On Wednesday, February 3 Trent issued a statement in which he addressed an anecdote involving himself in Marilyn's 1998 autobiography "The Long Hard Road Out of Hell".

In the book, the embattled rocker shared that he and Trent physically and sexually assaulted an inebriated woman in the 1990s. Of the matter, Trent said in the statement to Pitchfork, "I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago. As I said at the time, the passage from Manson's memoir is a complete fabrication."

He went on to note, "I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today."

In related news, Marilyn's ex-wife Dita Von Teese has also broken her silence on the allegations against the singer. "I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson. To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness," the 48-year-old said on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and strength to fully realize yourself."

While she revealed that she wasn't sexually abused by Marilyn, Dita stated, "Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and strength to fully realize yourself." Concluding her statement, she wrote, "This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request."