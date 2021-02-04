 
 

Trent Reznor Denies Abuse Anecdote in Marilyn Manson's 1998 Autobiography

Trent Reznor Denies Abuse Anecdote in Marilyn Manson's 1998 Autobiography
WENN/Ivan Nikolov/FayesVision
Celebrity

Marilyn's ex-wife Dita Von Teese has also broken her silence on the allegations against the singer, saying that 'details made public do not match my personal experience' with Marilyn.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amid abuse allegations leveled at Marilyn Manson, Trent Reznor appears to further distance himself from his former friend and collaborator. On Wednesday, February 3 Trent issued a statement in which he addressed an anecdote involving himself in Marilyn's 1998 autobiography "The Long Hard Road Out of Hell".

In the book, the embattled rocker shared that he and Trent physically and sexually assaulted an inebriated woman in the 1990s. Of the matter, Trent said in the statement to Pitchfork, "I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago. As I said at the time, the passage from Manson's memoir is a complete fabrication."

He went on to note, "I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today."

  See also...

In related news, Marilyn's ex-wife Dita Von Teese has also broken her silence on the allegations against the singer. "I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson. To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness," the 48-year-old said on Instagram on Wednesday.

"To those whose expressed your concern of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness. Please know that details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple," Dita divulged. "Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse."

While she revealed that she wasn't sexually abused by Marilyn, Dita stated, "Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and strength to fully realize yourself." Concluding her statement, she wrote, "This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request."

You can share this post!

Trey Songz's Ex Appears to Shade Him After Alleged Sex Tape Leak: 'Cringe'
Related Posts
Trent Reznor Dominates 2021 Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards With Five Nominations

Trent Reznor Dominates 2021 Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards With Five Nominations

Trent Reznor Accuses Landlords of Renting Uninhabitable Home

Trent Reznor Accuses Landlords of Renting Uninhabitable Home

Trent Reznor Accuses Kanye West of 'Ripping Off' NIN's Tour Production

Trent Reznor Accuses Kanye West of 'Ripping Off' NIN's Tour Production

Trent Reznor Slams Kanye West in New Interview: He Lost His Mind

Trent Reznor Slams Kanye West in New Interview: He Lost His Mind

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber