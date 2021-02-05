 
 

Kylie Minogue Engaged to Paul Solomons

Kylie Minogue Engaged to Paul Solomons
The 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker is taking her relationship with her boyfriend to the next level as the GQ creative director popped the big question.

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Minogue is engaged to her boyfriend Paul Solomons, his stepmother has confirmed after her pal Billie Piper first let the news slip in a magazine interview.

Paul's stepmother Gloria Solomons - who has been married to his father Mark for 34 years - reportedly confirmed the happy news to MailOnline admitting she is "thrilled" for the happy couple but under orders not to "say any more."

Speaking to MailOnline, Gloria said, "She's very nice I'm thrilled they're engaged. It's very exciting."

"But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more."

The pair's engagement was spilled by mutual friend Billie Piper in an essay she wrote for the new issue of ELLE U.K. magazine in which the former "Doctor Who" star described Paul as Kylie's fiance whilst recalling a night in a Covent Garden nightclub in 2000 when she collapsed and Paul came to her aid.

Billie wrote, "It was 2000 when I passed out in a Covent Garden club - 'foaming at the mouth,' apparently, but I have no reason to believe that. My PR rang through to my hospital bed to fill in some blanks - I'd been carried out of the club by a man, apparently. A hero or a pest? I wondered. It's always hard to tell. (Later, I'd find out his name is Paul, like my dad. He's Welsh, works at GQ and will, in time, become a dear friend, a blinding success and Kylie Minogue's fiance. Hero, not pest. Kylie knows.) My 'dramatic turn' - as I liked to call it - was a result of days of Diet Cokes and Marlboro Lights fuelling a very active eating disorder, cystitis that crept up my back and into my kidneys, a goblet of sweet white wine and a mind and body dissociation that I feared for the very first time."

Kylie and GQ creative director Paul have been in a relationship since 2018 after being set up by a pal and the pop superstar has taken every opportunity to gush about her man when asked about him.

The "Can't Get You Out of My Head" singer previously said, "He is so nice ... He is such a good support. We have a laugh. We have both been through enough in our lives and just met at the right time, so it's lovely."

