Trent Reznor Dominates 2021 Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards With Five Nominations

The Nine Inch Nails frontman and his longtime collaborator Atticus Ross are vying for Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film for 'Mank' and 'Soul' among others.

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nine Inch Nails star Trent Reznor and his longtime collaborator Atticus Ross and Ludwig Goransson lead the nominations for the 2021 Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards.

Reznor and Ross have picked up five nods including Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film for "Mank" and "Soul" and Outstanding Original Song for Visual Media for "(If Only You Could) Save Me" from "Mank", while Goransson is a double nominee thanks to his work on "Tenet" and "Star Wars: The Mandalorian".

Meanwhile, composer Terence Blanchard and director Spike Lee will receive the SCL's Spirit of Collaboration Award for their work on films like "Da 5 Bloods", "Malcolm X", and "BlacKkKlansman".

This year's awards will be presented virtually on March 2.

The full list of nominees is:

Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film:

Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film:

Emile Mosseri - " Minari "

- " " Lolita Ritmanis - "Blizzard of Souls (Dveselu Putenis)"

- "Blizzard of Souls (Dveselu Putenis)" Sherry Chung - " The Lost Husband "

- " " Steven Price - "David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet"

- "David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet" Tamar-Kali Brown - "Shirley"

Outstanding Original Score for Television or Streaming Production:

Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media:

Gordy Haab - "Star Wars: Squadrons"

- "Star Wars: Squadrons" Garry Schyman , Mikolai Stroinski - "Metamorphosis"

, - "Metamorphosis" Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi - "Ghost of Tsushima"

Outstanding Original Song for Visual Media:

Spirit of collaboration award:

Terence Blanchard and Spike Lee