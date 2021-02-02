Trent Reznor Dominates 2021 Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards With Five Nominations

AceShowbiz - Nine Inch Nails star Trent Reznor and his longtime collaborator Atticus Ross and Ludwig Goransson lead the nominations for the 2021 Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards.
Reznor and Ross have picked up five nods including Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film for "Mank" and "Soul" and Outstanding Original Song for Visual Media for "(If Only You Could) Save Me" from "Mank", while Goransson is a double nominee thanks to his work on "Tenet" and "Star Wars: The Mandalorian".
Meanwhile, composer Terence Blanchard and director Spike Lee will receive the SCL's Spirit of Collaboration Award for their work on films like "Da 5 Bloods", "Malcolm X", and "BlacKkKlansman".
This year's awards will be presented virtually on March 2.
The full list of nominees is:
