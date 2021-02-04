Trey Songz's Ex Appears to Shade Him After Alleged Sex Tape Leak: 'Cringe'

Instagram Celebrity

Fans are sent into frenzy after an alleged intimate video of the 'Bottoms Up' singer hits the web, featuring a man receiving oral sex from an unidentified woman.

AceShowbiz - Trey Songz made headlines after his alleged sex tape leaked online, leading his name to trend on social media. The Internet buzz was shortly caught by the "Neighbors Know My Name" singer's ex-girlfriend Tanaya Henry, who appeared to shade the musician.

"Folks leaking their personal xxx videos for attention is so cringe," so the model and jewelry designer wrote on her Twitter account on Wednesday, February 3. The tweet quickly grabbed people's attention as some of them asked Tanaya if she "missed it," to which Tanaya responded, "Miss what?"

Seemingly feigning ignorance, Tanaya then shared in a follow-up tweet, "Nah haven't seen a video, been at work." The model continued, "clearly something happened that I'm not aware of because random girls are coming at me [crying laughing emoji]."

When people kept writing to her about the "Bottoms Up" hitmaker's video, Tanaya clarified, "I didn't mention anything that has to do with my past today. People just assume and create scenarios in their heads & that is not my problem lol."

An intimate video which allegedly featured Trey hit the web on Wednesday. In the clip, a man was seen receiving oral sex from an unidentified woman. Fans immediately tried to find out the identity of the man by comparing the man's tattoos to those of the star which later led them to conclude that it was really him.

Trey didn't confirm the speculation, though the singer appeared to address the gossip in his Instagram posts. He shared two photos of himself staring at a cell phone, with a confused look on his face. Later, he shared another snap featuring him flaunting his ripped abs.

He cheekily captioned the post as he wrote, "Link in bio wit yo curious a**," referring to his OnlyFans account. In a separate post, Trey continued to promote his page. "You say they leaked what baby I'm outchea...," so Trey wrote alongside a screenshot of his tweet about his OnlyFans page.