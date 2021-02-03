 
 

Ashley Tisdale Gets Naked to Show Off Pregnancy Body

The former 'High School Musical' actress embraces her pregnancy body as the mom-to-be shares a new mirror selfie that shows her changing body in birthday suit.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Ashley Tisdale has stripped off to share a nude selfie in celebration of her pregnancy figure.

The "High School Musical" star, who has been open about her self-love journey over the years, posted the profile shot on Instagram on Monday (01Feb21), holding her phone up in front of her face and using her other hand to cover her breast as she snapped the mirror selfie.

Encouraging fans to embrace their bodies, she captioned the photo, "So much of the time we give our love to others. Let’s start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form."

"Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you."

Tisdale's husband, Christopher French, was among the first to heap praise on the expectant mum, commenting, "The most beautiful and bada** woman in the world."

"Lookin like a queen (sic)," remarked pal Hilary Duff, who is currently pregnant with her third child, as former co-star Vanessa Hudgens and fellow actress Sarah Hyland gushed about the "gorgeous" shot.

Meanwhile, Tisdale had a few words of praise of her own for her husband on Tuesday as he marked his sober anniversary.

"Happy 14 years sober my love!" she posted in a tribute to French. "I couldn't have found a better man to spend my life with. So proud of you and how strong you are. No one compares to you, your heart + soul radiates in everything you do! I love you. Thank you for choosing you @cmfrench."

The couple wed in 2014.

