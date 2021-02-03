 
 

Sinead O'Connor Asks Fans to Pray for Son After 'Hideous Day From Hell'

Sinead O'Connor Asks Fans to Pray for Son After 'Hideous Day From Hell'
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker is pleading with her online followers to send prayers for her teenage son Shane following what she describes as a 'hideous day from hell.'

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor has asked fans and followers to pray for her 16-year-old son, Shane, following a "hideous day from hell."

The singer took to Twitter on Monday night (01Feb21) and made the plea without expanding on what was going on at home.

"Any spare prayers out there, pls (please) stick one in for my son, Shane. The very light of my life. Hideous day from hell."

  See also...

It's not the first time Sinead, aka Shuhada' Sadaqat, has urged fans to pray for her teenage son on Twitter - in 2019, she sent out a cry for help after her son from her romance with musician Donal Lunny went missing from his home in Dublin, Ireland.

He was later located safe and well. Reaching out at the time, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" hitmaker wrote, "My sweet 14-year-old son has been going missing a lot and is currently missing for the last two days. If you are a parent in whose house he has been staying or is staying, please call Dundrum Gardai. Not calling them is not helping him."

The latest family issues came nearly three months after Sinead O'Connor put her 2021 tour on hold to check into rehab. She explained, "I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts (sic)."

"The last year has been very traumatic also due to one of my kids being unwell and the child is thriving now thank god but the mom needs TLC (tender loving care) (sic)," she continued. "If I take this time to heal, I will be fit for a lifetime of touring. If I don't, I won't."

You can share this post!

Ashley Tisdale Gets Naked to Show Off Pregnancy Body
Related Posts
Sinead O'Connor Checks Into Rehab for 'Trauma and Addiction'

Sinead O'Connor Checks Into Rehab for 'Trauma and Addiction'

Sinead O'Connor Left 'Starving' as She's Battling Crippling Agoraphobia

Sinead O'Connor Left 'Starving' as She's Battling Crippling Agoraphobia

Sinead O'Connor and Conor McGregor Engage in War of Words Over Coronavirus Tweets

Sinead O'Connor and Conor McGregor Engage in War of Words Over Coronavirus Tweets

Sinead O'Connor Recalls Frightening Experience When Prince Tried to Beat Her Up

Sinead O'Connor Recalls Frightening Experience When Prince Tried to Beat Her Up

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate