Sinead O'Connor Asks Fans to Pray for Son After 'Hideous Day From Hell'

WENN Celebrity

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker is pleading with her online followers to send prayers for her teenage son Shane following what she describes as a 'hideous day from hell.'

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor has asked fans and followers to pray for her 16-year-old son, Shane, following a "hideous day from hell."

The singer took to Twitter on Monday night (01Feb21) and made the plea without expanding on what was going on at home.

"Any spare prayers out there, pls (please) stick one in for my son, Shane. The very light of my life. Hideous day from hell."

It's not the first time Sinead, aka Shuhada' Sadaqat, has urged fans to pray for her teenage son on Twitter - in 2019, she sent out a cry for help after her son from her romance with musician Donal Lunny went missing from his home in Dublin, Ireland.

He was later located safe and well. Reaching out at the time, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" hitmaker wrote, "My sweet 14-year-old son has been going missing a lot and is currently missing for the last two days. If you are a parent in whose house he has been staying or is staying, please call Dundrum Gardai. Not calling them is not helping him."

The latest family issues came nearly three months after Sinead O'Connor put her 2021 tour on hold to check into rehab. She explained, "I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts (sic)."

"The last year has been very traumatic also due to one of my kids being unwell and the child is thriving now thank god but the mom needs TLC (tender loving care) (sic)," she continued. "If I take this time to heal, I will be fit for a lifetime of touring. If I don't, I won't."