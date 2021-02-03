 
 

Marilyn Manson Removed From 'American Gods' and 'Creepshow' Amid Abuse Allegations

The rocker-turned-actor has been dropped by his talent agents as he's also cut from two TV shows after his ex Evan Rachel Wood accuses him of grooming her.

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his talent agents and cut from TV shows "American Gods" and "Creepshow" following abuse allegations from his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood.

Just a day after the shock rocker was dumped by his label bosses at Loma Vista Recordings, executives at Creative Artists Agency - who also represent Wood - have chosen to cut ties with the musician-turned-actor, too, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news emerges as TV officials move to scrub Manson from upcoming projects, with his last appearance as a recurring character in an upcoming episode of fantasy drama series "American Gods" set to be cut from the show.

"Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season," network officials at Starz tells Deadline.

"Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse."

Likewise, chiefs at AMC's Shudder have ditched Manson from horror anthology "Creepshow" second season.

The "Personal Jesus" singer, real name Brian Warner, hit headlines on Monday (01Feb21) when Wood went public with the name of her abuser, accusing him of "brainwashing" her and "manipulating" her "into submission" during their years-long relationship, which began when she was 18 and he was 36.

A number of other women have since also come forward with similar allegations of abuse, but on Tuesday, Manson fired back at the claims, branding the statements "horrible distortions of reality."

Meanwhile, former adult film star Jenna Jameson has also opened up about her "odd" romance with Manson back in 1997, revealing she dumped him after he reportedly shared a disturbing fantasy about her death.

She told the Daily Mail, "We didn't go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasised about burning me alive."

"Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like..., 'Goodbye, Brian.' "

Jameson also claimed his penchant for biting during sex was not fun as it left her covered in bruises. "Sexually he liked to bite, and it was disconcerting," she added. "He is a lot. To say the least."

