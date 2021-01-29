Andy Cohen Reacts to Meghan McCain Wanting to Cancel 'RHOC'

WENN/Joseph Marzullo TV

Writer Evan Ross Katz and the 'View' co-host call for a cancellation on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County', while the latter is asking Andy to reboot one other show.

Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Real Housewives" franchise may be one of hit TV franchises but not everyone is a fan of it. Among those who seemingly aren't enjoying of the Bravo reality shows were TV host Meghan McCain and writer Evan Ross Katz.

Evan started the conversation by writing on Twitter on Thursday, January 28, "It's time to cancel RHOC," referring to "The Real Housewives of Orange County". Meghan seemingly couldn't agree more. "Yes," replied "The View" co-host.

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the franchise, quickly caught wind of the conversation. "I think you mean reBOOT," so he told them. To that, Meghan responded, "I have thoughts…. also since I have both of your attention and currently live in the beltway – please Reboot DC housewives PLEASE."

Andy didn't directly answer to Meghan's request about rebooting "The Real Housewives of D.C.", but he did say that he "loved RHDC."

Andy Cohen reacted to Meghan McCain wanting 'RHOC' canceled.

Meanwhile, season 15 of "RHOC" stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. Braunwyn and Kelly were feuding last season with the latter accusing the mother of seven of faking her alcoholism for a story line.

"I know I cannot film with Braunwyn," the Positive Beverage founder claimed during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, January 27. "I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There's just no way, and if she comes back then I'm out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She's dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic."

Back in 2020, Braunwyn clapped back at Kelly for saying that she was exaggerating her alcoholism issues. "I've learned through others that when people have a hard time with me being sober it's more about their own issue. Were people in my life telling me to 'clean up my act,' " she wrote via Instagram at the time.

"Hell ya, I was black out drinking most days….did I get sober for the show? Maybe, I knew we were filming soon and I was scared to have what happened the year before (I don't remember some scenes.) Is there a doubt in anyone's mind who knows me I'm an alcoholic? No. It's low, but she's pretty vile and cruel so it’s not unexpected," she continued saying.