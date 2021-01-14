Armie Hammer Decries 'Vicious' Attacks Over Leaked DMs as He Exits 'Shotgun Wedding'

WENN Movie

Citing concern over his children amid the leaked DM scandal, the 'Call My by Your Name' actor says Lionsgate is supporting his decision to step down from his role in the Jennifer Lopez-starring movie.

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer has broken his silence after his alleged DMs leaked online and caused social media chatter. Following the scandal, the actor has departed an upcoming movie, "Shotgun Wedding", in which he was supposed to act alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Addressing his exit from the movie in light of the scandal, the 34-year-old father of two decried "the vicious and spurious online attacks" against him as he cited concern over his children as the reason why he exited the project. "I'm not responding to these b******* claims," he said in a statement released on Wednesday, January 13.

"...but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Armie added. On the studio's reaction to his exit, he claimed, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

Echoing Armie's statement, a representative for the production said, "Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision." Production on the romantic adventure film is set to begin immediately, but his role will now be recast.

This arrives after Armie's alleged DMs leaked online, exposing his text messages to women which described graphic accounts of sex acts and cannibalism. "I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you," one message read. Another message alleged that the actor had cut "the heart out of an animal" and ate it. Other screenshots include alleged messages from the actor asking if he can drink people's blood.

Armie was trending on Twitter following the leaked DMs, with his rumored former flame Jessica Ciencin Henriquez confirming that the leaked DMs are real. "If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, adding, "TW// sexual violence."