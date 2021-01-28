 
 

Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake

Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake
WENN/FayesVision/Instar
Music

Timbaland makes the revelation when talking about efforts to make rap match between late rap rivals Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. as well as Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott happening.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake is pushing for an Usher/Justin Timberlake face off on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz battle initiative.

The brains behind the idea have revealed the Canadian star has been in touch, urging Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to recruit the two superstars for an upcoming back catalogue battle.

"Drake hit me up too about it," Timbaland tells ESPN. "He said, 'We gotta make that happen'. I said, 'Soon to come. Soon to come'."

The pair is also working on battles royale between late rap rivals Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., and Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott.

  See also...

"It is, to me, the best party that could ever happen on Verzuz," Timbaland said of a Rhymes/Elliott match-up. "It's just a matter of comfort zone of my sister wanting to celebrate with her brother. Understanding that it's not a competition, it's a party. I have been talking to her about that but I think that's an amazing Verzuz."

The producers launched the popular entertainment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music at the beginning of the COVID lockdown last year (20). Competitors take it in turns to play a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

So far, highlight face-offs have included Snoop Dogg and DMX, Alicia Keys and John Legend, Brandy and Monica, and Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle, while Ashanti took on Keyshia Cole in a Verzuz battle on Friday, January 22.

You can share this post!

Nicole Kidman on Criticism of Her Lucille Ball Role in Aaron Sorkin's Movie: Give It a Go

Safaree Samuels Opts Out More Babies Because Erica Mena 'Got Too Big' During First Pregnancy
Related Posts
Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Drake Angered NBA Coach for Showing Late When Hitching a Ride on Team's Plane

Drake Angered NBA Coach for Showing Late When Hitching a Ride on Team's Plane

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Most Read
Cardi B Reacts to Being Dragged Into DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Colorism Controversy
Music

Cardi B Reacts to Being Dragged Into DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Colorism Controversy

Vivica A. Fox Thinks DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Is for DaBaby's Baby Mama

Vivica A. Fox Thinks DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Is for DaBaby's Baby Mama

Erica Banks Reveals If She Wants to Collab With Labelmate Megan Thee Stallion: 'It's All Business'

Erica Banks Reveals If She Wants to Collab With Labelmate Megan Thee Stallion: 'It's All Business'

Deen Castronovo Confirms The Dead Daisies Exit: It Gives Me Time With My Family

Deen Castronovo Confirms The Dead Daisies Exit: It Gives Me Time With My Family

Sabrina Carpenter Insists She's Not Dissing Olivia Rodrigo in New Song 'Skin'

Sabrina Carpenter Insists She's Not Dissing Olivia Rodrigo in New Song 'Skin'

Bruce Springsteen and John Legend to Take Part in Clive Davis' Virtual Pre-Grammy Party

Bruce Springsteen and John Legend to Take Part in Clive Davis' Virtual Pre-Grammy Party

Olivia Newton-John Spills on the Real Story Behind Her Hit Duet With Her Daughter

Olivia Newton-John Spills on the Real Story Behind Her Hit Duet With Her Daughter

Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Auctions Off His Gold Records as She Moves Out of His House

Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Auctions Off His Gold Records as She Moves Out of His House

Sabrina Carpenter Looks Forward to Evolving as Artist After Signed to Island Records

Sabrina Carpenter Looks Forward to Evolving as Artist After Signed to Island Records

Foo Fighters and Perfume Genius to Help Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Show at Vera Project

Foo Fighters and Perfume Genius to Help Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Show at Vera Project

Jared Leto Almost Signed Billie Eilish After Being Wowed by Her Performance

Jared Leto Almost Signed Billie Eilish After Being Wowed by Her Performance

Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake

Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake