Nicole Kidman on Criticism of Her Lucille Ball Role in Aaron Sorkin's Movie: Give It a Go
Amid doubts if she is the right woman for the role in 'Being the Ricardos', the Oscar winner expresses her excitement for people to see what the filmmaker has in store for the biopic.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman has defended her casting as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's new movie, insisting she's done her research to play the U.S. TV icon.

As fans clamour for film bosses to recast and hire Debra Messing to play the "I Love Lucy" star, Kidman insists she's the right woman for the role in biopic "Being the Ricardos".

In a new interview with Variety, the Australian actress says, "I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her. She's an amazing woman."

"I'm very excited for people to see what Aaron (Sorkin) found out about her... I didn't know any of this."

Javier Bardem will star opposite Nicole as Lucille's husband Desi Arnaz in the Amazon movie.

"With Aaron's words and his direction and Javier... that's kind of a wonderful prospect... Give it a go. Try my best. See if I can do it."

Nicole has one very important fan in her corner - Lucille and Desi's daughter Lucie Arnaz, who has expressed her support for the actress in a Facebook video.

"There seems to be a lot of discussion about: 'Nicole Kidman, it should be Debra Messing, it should be Carole Cook,' I don't know," Lucie said.

"Here's the deal, what you should understand: We are not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy'. No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo... It's the story of Lucille Ball - my actual mother - not Lucy Ricardo and her husband Desi Arnaz, my dad - not Ricky Ricardo..."

"I hope I can set the record straight here and say stop arguing about 'Who should play it? She doesn't look like her? The nose isn't the same, she isn't as funny'... Just trust us. It's gonna be a nice film."

