Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous: The Double Album' Spends Its Second Week Atop Billboard 200

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen continues to rule Billboard 200 chart with his new album "Dangerous: The Double Album". The set lands atop the chart for two consecutive weeks after earning 159,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending January 21, according to MRC Data.

Of the sum, 133,000 are in the form of SEA units which equals to 177.11 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 22,000 with TEA units comprising 4,000 of the number. The album also marks the first country album to spend two weeks in a row at No. 1 since Chris Stapleton's "Traveller" in 2015 and the first country set to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 since Luke Bryan's "Kill the Lights" that year.

Back to this week's chart, Pop Smoke's former No. 1 "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" ascends from No. 3 to No. 2 with 47,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Why Don't We nabs their highest chart rank as the group's new album "The Good Times and the Bad Ones" debuts at No. 3 with 46,000 equivalent album units earned. The album is also the top-selling album of the week.

Occupying No. 4 is Taylor Swift's "Evermore" that falls down from No. 2 to No. 4 this week after earning 41,000 equivalent album units. Following it up is Ariana Grande's "Positions" that rises two spots from No. 7 to No. 5 with 39,000 units. Lil Durk's "The Voice" dips down from No. 5 to No. 6 with 37,000 equivalent album units earned.

Eminem's "Music to Be Murdered By", meanwhile, soars high from No. 19 to No. 7 with 33,000 units, thanks to the January 15 release of the album's deluxe reissue on CD. The Weeknd's "After Hours" falls from No. 6 to No. 8 after earning 33,000 units. Closing out this week's Top 10 on Billboard 200 chart are Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" and Luke Combs' former leader "What You See Is What You Get". "Legends Never Die" is stationary at No. 9 with 32,000 units, while Luke's album descends two rangs from No. 8 to No. 10 with just under 32,000 units.

