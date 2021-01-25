Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the Blink-182 drummer are said to have been enjoying a vacation in Palm Springs, California with Kim Kardashian and her family.

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian appeared to have found a new love in Travis Barker. Having been reported to be enjoying a vacation together with the Blink-182 drummer, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was claimed to have been dating him for a month or two.

Revealing the relationship status between the 41-year-old reality star and the rocker was PEOPLE. "They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. He has liked her for a while."

Also bringing up more details about Kourtney and Travis' possible romance was HollywoodLife.com. "[They] are in Palm Springs together. They're staying with [Kim Kardashian] and the rest of her family at least through the weekend... There is a lot of chemistry between those two. They've hooked up a lot over the years, but right now they're dating," a source told the publication.

Kourtney and Travis first gave a hint at their possible relationship on Saturday, January 23. Making use of Instagram Stories, they shared pictures of poolside views taken from her mom Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs, California.

The snaps came after Travis was seen leaving a rose emoji on Kourtney's January 21 Instagram mirror selfie. The 45-year-old also sent out a mermaid emoji in the TV personality's post that saw her walking into the ocean. In the caption of the image, she penned, "sweet, sweet fate."

Travis and Kourtney have been spotted spending time together in Los Angeles for years. In March 2019, however, he shut down rumors of them dating. "Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," he said when met at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, "I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

Before being linked to Kourtney, Travis was married to Shanna Moakler. Together, they share two children, daughter Alabama and son Landon. He is also a stepfather to Shanna's daughter Atiana, whom she shares with Oscar de la Hoya. As for Kourtney, she previously dated Younes Bendjima and was in an on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she has Mason, Penelope and Reign.