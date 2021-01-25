First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

Movie

Previewing the long-awaited epic showdown between the two titans, the official sneak-peek video also offers first look at a girl who is able to communicate with King Kong.

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - The first official full -length trailer of "Godzilla vs. Kong" is finally here for fans' viewing pleasure. Hyping up the anticipation for the release of the long-awaited crossover movie, the video is full of epic mayhem as it offers a glimpse of the epic showdown between the two titular monsters.

The video opens with a look at a pretty calm King Kong, which seems to be under control while its human protectors are trying to find it a real home. The key to it is apparently a girl, an orphan named Jia, who shares a bond with the giant ape and is able to communicate with it.

But their quest gets extra complicated and dangerous when they cross paths with Godzilla in the ocean. The two clash as they appear to have an old feud between their ancient species, which is now reignited with humanity getting caught in the middle.

Millie Bobby Brown's Madison Russell, who has encountered the mountain-sized lizard in 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters", thinks that something is provoking the monster into hurting humans and demolishing cities. Meanwhile, Alexander Skarsgard's Nathan Lind believes that Kong is mankind's last hope. "We need Kong. The world needs him to stop what's coming," the geologist says in the video.

According to the official synopsis, "As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

"Godzilla vs. Kong" also stars Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, Shun Oguri as Ren Serizawa, Eiza Gonzalez as Maya Simmons and Demian Bichir as Walter Simmons. Additionally, Kyle Chandler reprises his "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" role as Dr. Mark Russell and Zhang Ziyi also returns, with Van Marten cast as her assistant.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the upcoming fantasy film is scheduled to be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26 after delayed from its initial November 2020 release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.