 
 

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

WENN/Apega
The former 'The Hills' star and the retired NFL player put on a united front after being together for 10 years, despite having announced their split in April 2020.

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Are Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler back together? The estranged couple has got fans wondering if they are reconciling after they posted on their respective social media accounts the same selfie with cryptic captions.

On Friday, January 22, the former reality TV star and the retired professional football player posed together with the fashion designer leaning her back against her ex's shoulder. "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that," she wrote in the caption of the image, referring to their time together before they called it quits last year.

Jay shared the same photo with identical caption on his own account, prompting people to celebrate their supposed romantic reunion. "I love you two together!" one follower left a comment on Kristin's post.

"Ugh I love you two so much," another approved of the exes, while another said, "Nobody is going to break your bond you guys are parents of beautiful children!" A confused follower, meanwhile, asked, "But wait. What. Does. This. Mean."

Kristin's hairstylist and friend Justin Anderson fueled the fire as writing, "there's a calmness in the nashville air tonight lovies." He added, "love you guys."

Despite fans' excitement over Kristin and Jay's alleged reconciliation, they're relationship apparently remains platonic. A source tells E! News, "They are friends and they are single. They will always have each other's back."

It appears that Kristin and Jay wanted to declare their bond as co-parents as the former has been heating up her romance with her new guy Jeff Dye. She recently exchanged "I love yous" with the comedian, after first sparking dating rumors in October 2020.

Kristin and Jay, who were first romantically linked in 2010, announced they were divorcing in April 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. They share three children together, 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 5-year-old Saylor.

