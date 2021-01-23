Salt-N-Pepa's Former DJ Spinderella Slams Biopic for 'Wrongfully' Excluding Her

Instagram TV

Spinderella, who first joined the group in 1987 when she was just 15, speaks against the biopic as she is 'excluded me from every aspect of development and production.'

Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - DJ Spinderella has broken her silence regarding Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa biopic titled "Salt-N-Pepa". Taking to her social media accounts on Friday, January 22, the 50-year-old DJ expressed her disappointment for being snubbed from the project, which is executive produced by her former hip-hop group members, Cheryl James a.k.a. Salt and Sandra Denton a.k.a. Pepa.

"Sorry but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special. Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives," she explained on Twitter. "Back when Salt n' Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me."

"Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group's story and success," she went on adding. "There's nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman. It is for this reason, I will not be supporting it."

Spinderella continued, "I do, however, want to offer a huge congratulations to the talented actresses that represented us, including Monique Paul, who I wish would’ve been given an opportunity to share my true perspective with. In reflection, I'm grateful I've managed to uphold a 30-year career of truly empowering women with my gift, against all odds. This will continue in my work and in my service." She also shared that she's "in the final stages of writing my memoir, a personal journey navigating through life, relationships, and the industry that raised me."

Spinderella first joined the group in 1987 when she was just 15, replacing original DJ Latoya Hanson. Later in May 2019, she announced on Instagram that she received a "termination email."

"It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties," Spinderella wrote on Instagram at the time. "It has been months now with no mention. Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I've taken it upon myself to let everyone know."