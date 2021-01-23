 
 

Inside Tension Between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole During 'Verzuz' Battle

Meanwhile, Keyshia's DJ explains why the 'Love' hitmaker was late for the highly-anticipated episode, noting that 'she didn't wanna come out 'cause her screen was blurry.'

  Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashanti and Keyshia Cole had their long-awaited "Verzuz" battle on Thursday, January 21. While the two singers offered fans such an epic battle while performing their hits, viewers couldn't help but notice the growing tension between the two.

One of the tense moments was when Ashanti asked Keyshia, "KC can you hear me?" To that, the "Love" hitmaker responded, "I get to start it off." After pausing a moment, Ashanti told Keyshia that she just started the last round before laughing. "No, no, no, I didn't start, I didn't start let's go into that...," Keyshia insisted as she tried to play her next song.

Ashanti was then seen smiling awkwardly before confirming with someone offscreen she had just gone with "I Should've Cheated". Once again, she reminded Keyshia that she started first. The back and forth continued for a while.

Even before the battle kicked off, they started with a drama as they they were both late, leaving people to wait for about an hour. Explaining why Keyshia was late for the highly-anticipated episode was Keyshia's DJ. "She didn't wanna come out 'cause her screen was blurry," the DJ said on 97.9 The Box.

"On her end, her screen was blurry. She was there on time. I seen everything. She was there but she didn't wanna come out because the screen was blurry and stuff wasn't right, you know. We couldn't hear [Ashanti's] side, so it was a lot of technical stuff going on there," the DJ went on to explain.

Keyshia and Ashanti were initially set to go head-to-head on December 12, 2020. Fans, however, were forced to wait a little longer as it was pushed back due to Ashanti's COVID-19 diagnosis. "Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19," the "Foolish" singer told fans. "I'm ok and not in any pain. I'm actually down to do the verzuz from my house... we're tring (sic) to figure it all out!!!"

However, earlier this month, the show announced that the song battle was delayed again as it would be moved to separate locations. "This has been an emotional week. In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us," the show, which hails from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, announced on Instagram on Friday, January 8. "As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we'll be going back to separate locations for a bit."

