Lady GaGa Prays for 'a Day of Peace' on Joe Biden's Inauguration

The 'Rain On Me' songstress, who is set to perform the national anthem in the Wednesday ceremony, shares on social media a picture of her posing in the Capitol rotunda as she arrives in Washington D.C.

Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa is looking forward to performing at Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th president of the United States. The "Rain On Me" songstress, who is set to perform the national anthem at the historic event, prayed for "a day of peace" during the special occasion.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, January 19, the 34-year-old pop star shared a picture of herself posing in the Capitol rotunda. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred."

"A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country," the Grammy winner continued. "A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol."

GaGa was announced as a performer at the ceremony on Thursday, January 14. The inauguration committee disclosed via Twitter that the "A Star Is Born" actress would sing the national anthem during the event that will be held in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, January 20 and be televised on multiple channels across the country.

The "Shallow" hitmaker later shared the news herself via Instagram. She declared, "I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!"

GaGa will be joined by Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks on the morning of the inauguration. In the evening, there will be a star-studded primetime special titled "Celebrating America" which features Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, the Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and John Legend. The 90-minute program will be hosted by Tom Hanks.

GaGa has long been a vocal supporter of Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris. A few days after the pair won the election, the "Poker Face" singer shared on Instagram a picture of herself hugging the now-president-elect.

"@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen," she gushed in the caption. "nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA."