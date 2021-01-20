Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

https://www.beyonce.com/WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Sean isn't the only musician who learns first hand about Jay-Z's possessiveness when it comes to his wife as Houston rapper Bun B recalls a similar experience on the set of Beyonce's 2005 hit 'Check on It'.

AceShowbiz - Possessive much? It has been said that Jay-Z limited his wife Beyonce Knowles' interaction with reggae artist and collaborator Sean Paul following the success of their song "Baby Boy". The latter revealed in a new interview that the "4:44" musician didn't want him to get too close with the singing diva.

"Yuh si weh you seh? You neva feel comfortable. Me neva feel comfortable needa, but mi jus use my diplomacy all di while an guh roun any likkle obstacle weh me have inna life," Sean explained in Patois, an English-based creole language with West African influences.

Confirming that Jay-Z wanted him to stay away from the "Lemonade" singer, Sean added, "Yes, to me that was something that was apparent at the time." He continued, "Wi know that artistry is artistry suh a nuh everytime dem ting deh gwan."

Bun B shared, "This is in New York. So we're on the set and were filming the video, and if you look at the video, there's a lot of kind of skimpy outfits." The rapper, who was there with his wife Queenie, went on to say, "It's not like I'm there salivating over another woman. We're like, 'Woah, this is crazy. Beyonce's dancing in this short skirt and she's dancing in like a bikini,' type of thing you know."

He added, "While all of this was happening, I think this is the scene with the chair, so it's like her and several other girls and they all have these short skirts on and they're all dancing seductively on the chair. They've got a leg up on the chair so you can kind of see some thigh and maybe a little bit of butt if you're staring hard enough, and Jay-Z calls and talks to one of her assistants."

According to Bun B, Jay-Z, who was dating Bey at the time, asked Bey's cousin Angie, "Wait a minute, how many dudes are there?" After discovering the outfits that Beyonce wore, Jay-Z allegedly told everyone to "clear the room."

"So they immediately come over to us and they kick all of us out to our dressing rooms and we're told to stay there until we have to shoot. We're not allowed to watch Beyonce dance anymore," Bun B continued. "So I guess Beyonce gets wind of the call, she comes up, and she apologizes. 'I'm so sorry you guys had to leave the room but Jay's not comfortable.' And we're all like, 'We understand fully that’s no problem, we're happy to be here.' "