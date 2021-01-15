Lady GaGa's Pro-Trump Dad 'Super Proud' of Her Performing at Joe Biden's Inauguration

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Instar Music

In the wake of the Capitol riot on January 6, Joe Germanotta hopes her pop star daughter will stay 'safe' while singing the national anthem at the ceremony.

Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's father has remained supportive to her despite their different political beliefs. While he rooted for Donald Trump to win the 2020's presidential election, Joe Germanotta claimed that he was "super proud" of his pop star daughter who will perform at Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration.

The 63-year-old offered his two cents when speaking to Fox News on Thursday, January 14. "I'm extremely proud that she's able to participate," she said of the "Poker Face" singer. He went on to add, "I'm looking forward to watching it."

Despite his eagerness to see her daughter's performance, Germanotta expressed his concern for her safety due to the Capitol siege that occurred on January 6. "I hope everybody stays happy, safe and it's a calm day," he pointed out, adding that he had "normal fears that a father would have any time my daughter performs."

Germanotta declared in November that he stood by Trump. "@realDonaldTrump 2020," he tweeted at that time. When his statement drew backlash online, he defended himself through another post in which he noted, "You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political."

GaGa was announced as a performer at the ceremony on Thursday. The inauguration committee disclosed via Twitter that the "Shallow" singer would sing the national anthem during the event that will be held in Washington, D.C. next Wednesday, January 20, and be televised in multiple channels across the country.

In addition to the "Born This Way" hitmaker, fellow musicians such as Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Jon Bon Jovi will headline the inauguration. There will also be a pre-inauguration event taking place days prior. The We the People virtual concert will be held on Sunday, January 17 with Carole King, James Taylor, Fall Out Boy and will.i.am being among the performers.