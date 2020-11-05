 
 

Lady GaGa's Dad Defends Voting for Donald Trump Despite POTUS' Shady Comments About Singer

WENN
Celebrity

Joe Germanotta comes to his own defense as he's criticized for endorsing the Republican politician after the MAGA leader made disparaging comments about his famous daughter.

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's father Joe Germanotta apparently didn't share the same political views as his famous daughter. While the "Born This Way" hitmaker endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, Joe voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence this year.

"@realDonaldTrump 2020," he declared his political affiliation in a simple tweet. As he faced backlash on the internet, he felt the need to defend himself in another post, "You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political."

  See also...

Joe's support for Trump came after the POTUS made disparaging comments about the "Bad Romance" singer. "Now he's got Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga. It's not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories - Lady Gaga," the President said at MAGA rally in Avoca, Pennsylvania.

The star made no comment about her father's tweet, but she responded to Trump and his campaign director Tim Murtaugh after they called her an anti-fracking activist. "HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris," GaGa quipped.

Earlier this year, Lady GaGa reportedly clashed with her father after he set up a GoFundMe page, asking for $50,000 to pay his staff at his restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, that she partially owns, after the eatery was forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crowd-funding account has since been deleted. "She had no idea he was doing that and that idea would have been shot down before he even finished bringing it up - and the worst part is, it's her birthday," a source told PageSix. "Neither she nor Cynthia (her mother) would ever let that happen. It was him acting on his own, unfortunately, really bad impulse."

