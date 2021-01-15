Joshua Bassett Rushed to ER After Feeling 'Worst Pain' of His Life

Instagram Celebrity

The 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star shares that on the same day he released his single 'Lie Lie Lie', he's rushed to emergency room due to an unknown disease.

Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joshua Bassett was hospitalized earlier this week due to a mystery illness. The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star shared with his Instagram followers on Thursday, January 14, the same day he released his single "Lie Lie Lie", that he was rushed to emergency room.

"Welp… not the first place i assumed i'd be on my Lie Lie Lie release day... the ER!!" so the 20-year-old actor/singer wrote alongside a video of him in a hospital bed. Joshua then assured fans that "it's not covid," though he didn't specifically reveal what was the illness he had.

"after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i'd just try to sleep," he explained. "After multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital. i'd like to say thank you!!!! for all the support on the song!!! i've been doing what i can today to stay involved."

Joshua went on to reveal that the disease forced him to undergo his "first surgery." Concluding his post, he went on saying, "gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn! much love to all! joshy."

That aside, Joshua celebrated the release of his debut single as well as its accompanying music video off his upcoming debut EP. In the almost-three-minute visuals, the singer is seen playing guitar against a pink backdrop, in an empty house and driving a car while at the desert.

"Lie Lie Lie is officially released !!!! Thank you to ALL who made this possible, and more good news, my first EP is now available for preorder !!!! Coming soon !!!!!!!!!!!!" so he announced.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Joshua shared, "It was very exciting to spend that time writing and learning a bunch about producing, and all that stuff, and put together my first body of work. It definitely helped getting through that time, that was a very difficult time for me, emotionally... I can write anywhere where I can have a guitar, so it's a pretty special thing to be able to do that, especially during this time."