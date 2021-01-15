Rob Schneider Mourning the Death of His Mother Pilar

Twitter Celebrity

The former 'Saturday Night Live' regular announces his beloved mother has passed away at the age of 91 at her home in California following a family dinner.

Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rob Schneider's mother has died of natural causes at her California home aged 91.

The actor has paid tribute to his late mum, Pilar - a World War II survivor from the Philippines - after she "passed away peacefully" on Sunday (10Jan21), and told followers he is "proud" to say he is her son.

Detailing her life, he wrote on Instagram, "My Mother, Pilar Monroe Schneider passed away peacefully after spending a perfect Sunday evening family dinner surrounded with loved ones at her side; her daughter April, son in-law Matt, granddaughter Crystal and her great grandchildren."

Revealing Pilar was a world war two survivor from the Philippines, Schneider added that she grew up without a father, and her brothers were both killed as teenagers.

She moved to the U.S. in the 1950's, got a master's degree as a reading specialist and "was elected to the School board in Pacifica California getting more votes than Bill Clinton. (sic)"

Rob's mother later became a teacher for three decades and following her retirement she ensured Pacifica, a city in San Francisco, had music teachers and classes.

Schneider concluded, "Pilar spoke often of joining her beloved husband of 39 years, my lovely father Marvin Schneider. That day has come for them to be together. I am proud to be able to say that I am the son of Pilar Monroe Schneider. (sic)"

Rob also starred opposite his mother in several movies, including "Hot Chick" and "Big Stan".

Schneider's daughter Elle King also paid tribute to her grandmother by sharing a video of herself dancing with her late relative to Instagram and writing, "There was no one tougher, stronger, or more of a matriarch than my grandmother. She used to fly from San Francisco to Ohio, pick me up, fly back, spend time with me for a week, fly me back to Ohio, and then fly home by herself."

"If that isn't love and dedication, well I'm not sure what is. I will miss you dearly. We all will. But I'm glad that you and papa are finally together again, and fancy as ever. Rest in Power! Mahal Kita Bita! I love you forever and then some."