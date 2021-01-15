 
 

Rob Schneider Mourning the Death of His Mother Pilar

Rob Schneider Mourning the Death of His Mother Pilar
Twitter
Celebrity

The former 'Saturday Night Live' regular announces his beloved mother has passed away at the age of 91 at her home in California following a family dinner.

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rob Schneider's mother has died of natural causes at her California home aged 91.

The actor has paid tribute to his late mum, Pilar - a World War II survivor from the Philippines - after she "passed away peacefully" on Sunday (10Jan21), and told followers he is "proud" to say he is her son.

Detailing her life, he wrote on Instagram, "My Mother, Pilar Monroe Schneider passed away peacefully after spending a perfect Sunday evening family dinner surrounded with loved ones at her side; her daughter April, son in-law Matt, granddaughter Crystal and her great grandchildren."

Revealing Pilar was a world war two survivor from the Philippines, Schneider added that she grew up without a father, and her brothers were both killed as teenagers.

  See also...

She moved to the U.S. in the 1950's, got a master's degree as a reading specialist and "was elected to the School board in Pacifica California getting more votes than Bill Clinton. (sic)"

Rob's mother later became a teacher for three decades and following her retirement she ensured Pacifica, a city in San Francisco, had music teachers and classes.

Schneider concluded, "Pilar spoke often of joining her beloved husband of 39 years, my lovely father Marvin Schneider. That day has come for them to be together. I am proud to be able to say that I am the son of Pilar Monroe Schneider. (sic)"

Rob also starred opposite his mother in several movies, including "Hot Chick" and "Big Stan".

Schneider's daughter Elle King also paid tribute to her grandmother by sharing a video of herself dancing with her late relative to Instagram and writing, "There was no one tougher, stronger, or more of a matriarch than my grandmother. She used to fly from San Francisco to Ohio, pick me up, fly back, spend time with me for a week, fly me back to Ohio, and then fly home by herself."

"If that isn't love and dedication, well I'm not sure what is. I will miss you dearly. We all will. But I'm glad that you and papa are finally together again, and fancy as ever. Rest in Power! Mahal Kita Bita! I love you forever and then some."

You can share this post!

'Mosul' Stars Fear for Their Lives as They Receive Death Threats From ISIS Terrorists

Andy Murray Tests Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Australian Open
Most Read
Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion
Celebrity

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations

LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations