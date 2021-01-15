Andy Murray Tests Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Australian Open

Instagram Celebrity

The 33-year-old British pro tennis player has been forced to self-isolate at his home in London after he was diagnosed with coronavirus ahead of the big game Down Under.

AceShowbiz - Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus.

The British tennis star will now self-isolate after it was confirmed he has been found to have COVID-19 and he is now in quarantine in his London home, multiple news outlets report.

It will throw his Australian Open plans into doubt as Andy was meant to travel to Melbourne on a chartered flight for the annual tennis competition in less than two days.

Andy was handed a wild card entry to the Australian Open 2021, which is due to start next month, around a three week delay off its normal starting date due to the pandemic.

"Unfortunately this means he will be unable to join the official AO charter flights arriving in Australia in the coming days to go through the quarantine period with the other players," the officials at the Australian Open issued statement following Andy's Covid-19 diagnosis. "The AO fans love Andy, and we know how much he loves competing here in Melbourne and how hard he'd worked for this opportunity."

He's not the only player to contract the virus. Madison Keys also pulled out of the competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I'm very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen," so the women's world number 16 announced on Twitter.

"I'm self-isolating at home and will continue to follow all the necessary health precautions. I look forward to being back on tour next month."