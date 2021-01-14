 
 

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Real Blac Chyna' star sparks a speculation that she recently went under the knife for a cosmetic procedure after appearing to have a sleeker jawline in new photos.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Has Blac Chyna gone under the knife to alter her face? The music video vixen has been accused of having a plastic surgery to enhance her look after social media users noticed her different appearance in new photos.

On Monday, January 11, the mother of two posted on her Instagram account three pictures of her rocking a black outfit which were apparently taken and shared as part of her partnership with clothing brand Fashion Nova. "Nothing is more honorable than a grateful heart," so she captioned the snaps.

While the figure-hugging outfit accentuated her curves, it was Blac's face that drew people's attention the most. In the said images, the 32-year-old star appeared to have a sleeker jawline, sparking a speculation that her "new face" is the result of a recent cosmetic procedure.

  See also...

"Blac Chyna's new face EATS," one person remarked. Another gushed, "blac chyna's new face is definitely giving." Someone else praised the model for her new look as writing on Twitter, "I LOVE Blac Chyna's new face!"

Blac has not confirmed if she recently underwent a plastic surgery to get a sharper jawline or it's merely a result of photo editing, but she has opened up in the past about the plastic surgeries that she had done to her body.

"I've had lipo before, I've had my breasts done four times," she told Wendy Williams in 2019. She added that while she's had several surgeries to increase her breast size, she's also had a surgery to make them smaller. "I was like, 'This is just too much,' " "The Real Blac Chyna" star continued.

Blac additionally confessed that she had her butt done after she gave birth to her daughter Dream Kardashian. "I went and got something done. I got lipo because after I had Dream, it was like, out of control. So I had some of it taken out," she said.

You can share this post!

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

Jason Sudeikis Hopes Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Romance Is 'Just a Phase'
Related Posts
Blac Chyna Sues Media Over 'False' Reports of Cocaine Use

Blac Chyna Sues Media Over 'False' Reports of Cocaine Use

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Blac Chyna Introduces Her New Man: He's Mine

Blac Chyna Introduces Her New Man: He's Mine

Blac Chyna Hits Back at Wendy Williams for Alluding That She's 'Homeless'

Blac Chyna Hits Back at Wendy Williams for Alluding That She's 'Homeless'

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations

LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations

Report: Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried and Roy Fighting Terminal Pancreatic Cancer

Report: Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried and Roy Fighting Terminal Pancreatic Cancer