Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

The 'Real Blac Chyna' star sparks a speculation that she recently went under the knife for a cosmetic procedure after appearing to have a sleeker jawline in new photos.

Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Has Blac Chyna gone under the knife to alter her face? The music video vixen has been accused of having a plastic surgery to enhance her look after social media users noticed her different appearance in new photos.

On Monday, January 11, the mother of two posted on her Instagram account three pictures of her rocking a black outfit which were apparently taken and shared as part of her partnership with clothing brand Fashion Nova. "Nothing is more honorable than a grateful heart," so she captioned the snaps.

While the figure-hugging outfit accentuated her curves, it was Blac's face that drew people's attention the most. In the said images, the 32-year-old star appeared to have a sleeker jawline, sparking a speculation that her "new face" is the result of a recent cosmetic procedure.

"Blac Chyna's new face EATS," one person remarked. Another gushed, "blac chyna's new face is definitely giving." Someone else praised the model for her new look as writing on Twitter, "I LOVE Blac Chyna's new face!"

Blac has not confirmed if she recently underwent a plastic surgery to get a sharper jawline or it's merely a result of photo editing, but she has opened up in the past about the plastic surgeries that she had done to her body.

"I've had lipo before, I've had my breasts done four times," she told Wendy Williams in 2019. She added that while she's had several surgeries to increase her breast size, she's also had a surgery to make them smaller. "I was like, 'This is just too much,' " "The Real Blac Chyna" star continued.

Blac additionally confessed that she had her butt done after she gave birth to her daughter Dream Kardashian. "I went and got something done. I got lipo because after I had Dream, it was like, out of control. So I had some of it taken out," she said.