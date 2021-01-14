Lori Harvey Swoons Over Michael B. Jordan Playing With Her Nephew

Instagram Celebrity

Having dated for around two months now, the Internet personality and the 'Creed' star reveal their cute nick name for each other as the actor posts a birthday tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's relationship is relatively new, but she may know now that he's a husband material. The Internet personality has introduced her new boyfriend to her nephew and they appear to get along well.

On Wednesday, January 13 which happened to be her birthday, Lori posted on her Instagram Story a video which captured a sweet moment between the "Black Panther" star and her nephew. In the short clip, the little boy adorable giggled as the actor appeared to tickle him before he showered the toddler with kisses.

Lori seemingly swooned over the sight of her beau playing with her nephew, gushing over the two, "both my babies."

On Lori's birthday, Michael gave a sweet shout-out to her on Instagram, revealing their cute nick name for each other in the process. "Gimmie!! Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!" he wrote along with a picture of Lori getting her hands messy with a cake. Lori replied, "thank you nugget."

Michael also appeared to shower his lady with some flowers on her special day. Taking to her Instagram Story, the birthday girl showed dozens of white roses that she received from her special person. "Thank you baby," she wrote over the clip.

Meanwhile, Lori's family appeared to throw a birthday party for her. In a video which has circulated online, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey stunned in a black dress while her mother Marjorie danced around her.