 

Jason Sudeikis Bursts Into Laughter After His Kids Hilariously Crash ESPN Interview on Christmas

Jason Sudeikis Bursts Into Laughter After His Kids Hilariously Crash ESPN Interview on Christmas
Cover Images/Ryan Hartford
Celebrity

The 'Ted Lasso' star's two children, 9-year-old Otis and 7-year-old Daisy, steal the spotlight when he discusses a basketball game on 'Bird and Taurasi Show'.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Sudeikis could not help but burst into laughter during an interview with ESPN on Christmas. While giving his predictions on a basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks, the "Ted Lasso" star had his chat hilariously crashed by his children, whom he shares with actress/filmmaker Olivia Wilde.

On Monday, December 25, the 48-year-old actor conducted his interview with co-host Sue Bird on "Bird & Taurasi Show" through a video conference call while having his two kids, 9-year-old Otis and 7-year-old Daisy, being around him. At one point, Daisy made an amusing facial expression before she and Otis let their father do his job and disappeared from the virtual interview.

Otis then appeared in the frame and snuggled up to his father. Not long after that, Daisy approached Otis and Jason before the actor told his kids to "get out" of the room. In response, co-host Sue asked Otis and Daisy, "What did you guys get for Christmas?" Otis revealed that he got a "PS5" while Daisy said that she got a stuffed animal, which she named "Gray Guy."

  Editors' Pick

Later on, Daisy could be heard telling viewers to "subscribe now." Upon learning his daughter's remarks, Jason could not help but burst into laughter. Sue also giggled before asking, "Did I just hear a subscribe now? They are speaking our language." Jason replied, "Yeah, they are ready to light up the airwaves. You know, the streaming sites."

During the virtual interview, Jason, who donned a green Christmas-themed onside and Santa Claus hat, also unveiled that Otis and Daisy got another present for Christmas. He shared, "I did track down some little rolly suit suitcases that are actually double as like they're like motorized."

"They have a battery on them and they're driving them through the airport," he went on to explain. "I didn't have to wait for them and I didn't have to carry their backpacks. And they are the gift that we'll keep on giving until they're too big to use them."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Grande and BF Ethan Slater Joined by Her Dad and Family During NYC Dinner Date

Shirley Bassey 'Immensely Proud' of Her Charity Work
Related Posts
Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell's Guns N’ Roses Concert Outing Is Not Romantic

Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell's Guns N’ Roses Concert Outing Is Not Romantic

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Rock Fun Costumes at Daughter Daisy's Birthday Party

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Rock Fun Costumes at Daughter Daisy's Birthday Party

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny Refuses to Move Dispute to Arbitration

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny Refuses to Move Dispute to Arbitration

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Reach Agreement on Child Custody Battle

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Reach Agreement on Child Custody Battle

Latest News
Jason Sudeikis Bursts Into Laughter After His Kids Hilariously Crash ESPN Interview on Christmas
  • Dec 27, 2023

Jason Sudeikis Bursts Into Laughter After His Kids Hilariously Crash ESPN Interview on Christmas

Ariana Grande and BF Ethan Slater Joined by Her Dad and Family During NYC Dinner Date
  • Dec 27, 2023

Ariana Grande and BF Ethan Slater Joined by Her Dad and Family During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston
  • Dec 27, 2023

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies
  • Dec 27, 2023

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film
  • Dec 27, 2023

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics
  • Dec 27, 2023

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship