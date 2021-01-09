Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Instar Celebrity

Of the split after being together for seven years, Jason, who shares two children Otis Alexander (6) and Daisy Josephine (4) with the 'Don't Worry Darling' star, allegedly 'is absolutely heartbroken.'

AceShowbiz - There are two sides to every coin. While it was previously reported that Olivia Wilde and ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement in early 2020 after being together for seven years, a new report suggests that the pair were still pretty much together in the fall.

"She and Jason were very much together as recently as this fall," a source claims to PEOPLE. Jason, who shares two children Otis Alexander (6) and Daisy Josephine (4) with the director, "feels that the timeline that Olivia and Harry would like people to believe--that she and Jason split ages ago, long before she became involved with Harry--is simply not accurate."

Explaining the timeline, the source shares, "She began filming ['Don't Worry Darling'] in September, and by October, he began to get the impression that she wanted out. By November, they'd announced their split. But that's how quickly it happened, and none of it happened until she began filming with Harry."

Of the split, Jason allegedly "is absolutely heartbroken." The insider continues, "There is still a lot of love there, and he would like to have hope that maybe there's a way for them to repair things. But what happens next remains to be seen."

Meanwhile, another source denies the claims, saying that "Olivia and Jason were broken up as of early 2020." The insider also mentions that "the recent news that she has moved on is no surprise. Olivia and Jason's relationship continues to be focused on their children and co-parenting them."

Following the split, Olivia has been spotted spending time together with the "Sign of the Times" singer. They first sparked romance rumors when they were filmed walking and holding hands while attending his manager Jeffrey Azoff's wedding together at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

The rumored lovebirds further added fuel to the speculations as the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker was caught on camera packing on some PDAs with her. In a picture that circulated online, the One Direction member was seen sweetly wrapping his arm around her.